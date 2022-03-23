Draft Bills HR6600, S. 3199 Don’t Promote Peace and Democracy: Deputy Premier Demeke

Addis Ababa March 23/2022/ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen told U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa David Satterfield that the draft bills HR6600 and S. 3199 would put the lives of ordinary Ethiopians in danger rather than promote peace and democracy in the country.



The deputy premier held talks with U.S. Special Envoy at his office today to discuss bilateral issues of mutual concern, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Discussing bilateral ties between Ethiopia and the U.S., Demeke said the draft bills HR6600 and S. 3199 could be not reflective of the longstanding and historical relations of the two countries.

Moreover, the bills would put the lives of ordinary Ethiopians in danger rather than promote peace and democracy in the country, he added.

Demeke expressed confidence that the U.S. would discard the draft bills since they put the lives of ordinary Ethiopians in danger rather than promote peace and democracy in the country.

Speaking on the humanitarian support to the Tigray region, he reiterated the government’s commitment to allow unimpeded access to humanitarian operators.

The deputy premier, however, stressed concerns over obstructions to the flow of humanitarian assistance due to the TPLF’s continued provocation of adjacent regions.

Demeke further briefed Satterfield about the encouraging peace initiatives that the Government of Ethiopia has taken to ensure lasting peace and stability in the country.

In connection with this, he mentioned the release of prominent political figures from detention, the lifting of the State of Emergency before its due time, and the positive steps reached so far in establishing a National Dialogue Commission and electing commissioners.

US Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, David Satterfield, said on his part the United States appreciates and acknowledges the positive steps taken by the Ethiopian government to pacify and stabilize the country.

The Special Envoy will also meet African Union and United Nations officials and representatives of humanitarian organizations, it was learned.