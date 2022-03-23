PM Abiy Expresses Condolences on Fatal Crash of China Eastern Airlines

Addis Ababa ,March 23/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has sent a message to President Xi Jinping of China expressing heartfelt condolences on the fatal crash of China Eastern Airlines flight MU5735.



It is to be recalled that the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737 crashed on monday afternoon in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The Airlines was flying from Kunming to Guangzhou when it plunged to earth in Guangxi province and caught fire.

According to CGTN, no survivors have been found so far among 123 passengers and nine crew members.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all those impacted by the unfortunate event,” the Prime Minister said.

He further wished the Chinese President wellbeing and the people peace, progress and prosperity.