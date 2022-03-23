DPM Demeke Congratulates Ethiopian Athletes for Stunning Results in 18th World Athletics Indoor Champion

Addis Ababa March 23/2022 /ENA/Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen has congratulated all Ethiopians, Ethiopian athletes and the athletics community for the stunning results achieved in the 18th World Athletics Indoor Championships.



The 18th World Athletics Indoor Championships was held from 18 to 20 March, 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Ethiopian athletes finished first in the Championships by securing 4 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals.

The athletes participated in the Championships have received a warm welcome up on arrival in Addis Ababa today.

”We are proud of our athletes and their spectacular success that boosts our image globally,” he said.