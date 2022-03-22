Nat’l Dialogue Would Help Attain Stability in Horn Region, Africa: Ambassador Abdulhamid

Addis Ababa March 22/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopia’s national dialogue will help to ensure stability in the Horn of Africa in particular and in Africa as whole, Tunisia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Ambassador Abdulhamid Gharbi said it is essential that the dialogue succeeds because peace and stability in Ethiopia are important not only to the country but also to the region and Africa as a whole.

“It (first) came as a proposal from the prime minister to the parliament and got confidence of the parliament. We hope that it will succeed.”

Ambassador Abdulhamid further expressed his hope that peace will be consolidated in the country so that the friendly Ethiopian people would find their way to prosperity as they are valuable to this region.

Explaining the Tunisian experience with regard to national reconciliation, he stated that a group of four civil society organizations, the Tunisian National Dialogue Quartet, was central mediator in the effort to consolidate democratic gains and to form a lasting constitutional settlement in Tunisia, following the unrest and historic regime change of the 2011 Jasmine Revolution.

Ethiopia an example of accommodating diversity, which is an important element for unity, he added.

“We (also) wish to see a safe Ethiopia, which includes all; and I hope that the friendly Ethiopian people will see more growth and development under the current government,” the ambassador said.

Ethiopia has established a National Dialogue Commission with the aim to create a national consensus and achieving sustainable peace in the country through inclusive national dialogue.

The 11-person commission is expected to facilitate an inclusive dialogue for national reconciliation on major issues to achieve peace.