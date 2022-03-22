PM Abiy, World Bank Officials Visit Irrigated Wheat Farms in Oromia Region

Addis Ababa March 22/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, along with World Bank officials and senior government officials, visited irrigated wheat field at Wonji Kuriftu of Adama Woreda today.

The premier was accompanied by World Bank Group Executive Director, Taufila Nyamadzabo; Country Director of the World Bank for Ethiopia, Eritrea, South Sudan and Sudan in the Eastern and Southern Africa Region Ousmane Dione, Oromia Regional State Chief Administrator Shimelis Abdisa and other senior government officials.

The irrigated farming activity has been undertaken on 564 hectares of land in East Shoa Zone of Oromia.

The first round wheat harvest is being collected.

Ethiopia has been undertaking extensive summer wheat farming activities across the nation with a view to substituting imported wheat and ensuring food self-sufficiency.