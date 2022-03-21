Ethiopians in Dubai, Northern Emirates Celebrate Ethiopia Day

March 21/2022 /ENA/ The association of the Ethiopian community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates colorfully celebrated the annual Ethiopia Day.



According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Day was celebrated for the 8th time under the banner: “I for the community and the community for me.”

Speaking at the occasion, Leader of the Ethiopian community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Edris Bunsuro, underlined the renewed commitments to work with the Ethiopian Consulate in Dubai.

Representing the Ethiopian Consulate in Dubai, Abebe Mebratu reiterated the significance of the Day to Ethiopians to strengthen unity, share cultural values and build the image of their country.

The guest of honor at the event, Deputy Director-General of the Ethiopian Diaspora Agency, Mohammed Edris applauded Ethiopians in the Diaspora for protesting unjustified external measures that threatened to compromise the territorial integrity and sovereignty of their country.

He further mentioned the instrumental roles that Ethiopians in Dubai have played in advancing the interests of their country for development by positively responding to the calls for support.

The Day was celebrated with music shows and sports competitions with Ethiopian business owners selling and showcasing their products to attendees ranging from thousands of Ethiopians living in the United Arab Emirates, diplomats, and the Ethiopian community leaders to guests.