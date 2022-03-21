PM Abiy Congratulates Ethiopians Over World Athletics Indoor Championships Victory in Serbia

March 21/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has congratulated Ethiopians for the astonishing results registered by the Ethiopian athletes in the 18th World Athletics Indoor Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia.

“I express my delight that Ethiopia finished first in the 18th World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, Serbia! Congratulations!” Abiy said.

The 18th World Athletics Indoor Championships was held from 18 to 20 March, 2022 in Belgrade, Serbia.

Ethiopia has secured 4 gold, 3 silver and 2 bronze medals at 18th World Indoor Championship Sweep in Belgrade.

Ethiopia finished first in the 18th World Athletics Indoor Championships.

An Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay clean sweep of the medals in the women’s 1,500m final, the first by any nation in any event in world indoor history, with a gun-to-tape victory that also eclipsed the championship record.