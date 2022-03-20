Ethiopia, Kenya to Host China’s First Peace Meet for Horn of Africa

Addis Ababa March 20/2022/ENA/ China will hold the first peace conference in the first half of this year, Chinese special envoy to the Horn of Africa Xue Bing has said.



It is to be recalled that in February, China announced the appointment Xue Bing as its special envoy to the Horn of Africa region.

His task will be to work promote peaceful development plan for the region which aims to help countries in the region achieve long-term stability, development and prosperity.

Speaking at a press briefing in Nairobi, Ambassador Xue said the meeting will offer a platform for the countries in the region to settle their differences through negotiations.

Kenya and Ethiopia have offered to host the conference, he added.

The envoy says the meeting will offer a platform for regional countries to settle their differences peacefully, the Star reported.

Ambassador Xue had visited Eritrea, Ethiopia, Djibouti, Somalia and Kenya, and is set to tour Uganda and South Sudan.

During his visit to Ethiopia, the Special Envoy disclosed that China wants to support countries in the Horn of Africa to address the challenges of security, development, and governance and pursue a path of unity and self-improvement.

He also spoke about the Initiative for Peaceful Development in the Horn of Africa that was proposed during State Councillor Wang Yi’s visit to Africa.

In connection with this, the Special Envoy underscored that Ethiopia should play a constructive role in promoting peace in the Horn of Africa as it is an anchor state in the region.