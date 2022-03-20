PM Abiy Says Wheat Productivity in Amhara Region Promising

Addis Ababa, March 20 /2022 (ENA) Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Sunday that the summer wheat productivity in the Amhara region is promising as the nation accelerates its productivity for self sufficiency.



PM Abiy Ahmed and First Lady Zinash Tayachew together with the Presidents of the Amhara, Oromia and South Region and other higher government officials visited W. Dembia woreda in Central Gonder Zone of the Amhara Region to review summer wheat productivity.

Citing that agriculture has long been the economic foundation of the country, Abiy said “with wheat supply being impacted by global events, it is even more imperative that we accelerate our productivity for self sufficiency”.

“Our review today of productivity in the Amhara region is promising and while our farming journey may be tedious, our ambition is to cultivate in the millions,” he further noted.

The region has currently developed 240, 000 hectares for wheat, teff, barley and has a potential of developing 1.2 million hectares. .

It has developed 41, 000 hectares for wheat production with a plan of developing 80, 000 hectares.

When target is achieved, it is expected to cultivate up to 2 million quintals of wheat, according to Office of the Prime Minister.