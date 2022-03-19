PM Commends Health Professionals for Contribution to Operation for National Unity in Diversity

March 19/2022 /ENA Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed appreciated today health workers for their unparalleled service during the Operation for National Unity in Diversity.



In his official Facebook page, he wrote, “Great appreciation to the health workers that provided their unparalleled service during Operation for National Unity in Diversity.”

Meanwhile, a program in recognition of health professionals is underway in the capital city.

PM Abiy Ahmed, Field Marshal Berhanu Jula, Defense Minister Abraham Belay, and Health, Minister Lia Tadesse, among others, are taking part in the ceremony.