Indian Investors Confident in Potential of Ethiopia to be Thriving Investment Hub in Region

Indian investors have expressed confidence in the potential of Ethiopia to be a thriving investment hub in the region and the continent with the commitment to solve investment challenges in the country.

Foreign Affairs State Minister Redwan Hussein held a meeting today with Indian investors in Ethiopia and members of India’s Investment Forum to address investment challenges in Ethiopia.

The discussion between the state minister and the investors ranged from issues related to availability of foreign currency to security and taxation, among others.

During the occasion, Redwan explained the various investment opportunities available for foreign investors since the ascent to power of the new political administration three years ago.

He thanked the Indian investors for investing in Ethiopia even during difficult times setting examples for foreign investors.

The state minister stressed the commitment of the government to address the concerns of foreign investors in Ethiopia.

The investors on their part expressed confidence in the potential of Ethiopia to be a thriving investment hub in the region and the continent with commitments to solve investment challenges in the country.

The Indian investors appreciated the goodwill of the Ethiopian government to give attention to their concerns with devotion to address them, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Over 600 Indian investors are engaged in various investment sectors in Ethiopia.