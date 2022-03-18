Departing Saudi Arabian Ambassador Confers with DPM & FM Demeke

March 18/2022 /ENA/ Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen, bade farewell today to the departing Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Ethiopia, Sami Jamil Abdullah.



On this occasion, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister appreciated the departing Ambassador for cementing relations between the two countries during his stay in Ethiopia.

The two sides have also exchanged views on the situation of Ethiopian migrants in the Kingdom and the proposed repatriation and rehabilitation programs of returnees.

Ambassador Sami Jamil Abdullah, on his part, thanked the people and government of Ethiopia for cooperation in his duties during his three-year tenure in Ethiopia.

He also thanked the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister’s good wishes for his future endeavors.