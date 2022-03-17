Gov’t Lambasts WHO Head for False Statement Regarding Tigray Region

Addis Ababa, March 17/2022 /ENA/ The statement, released by the World Health Organization (WHO) Director General, Tewodros Adhanom stating that the Government of Ethiopia has denied access of medical supplies to Tigray region is far from the truth, according to Government Communication Service.



Government Communication Service Minister, Legesse Tulu told ENA today that WHO Director General has been engaged in activities that are against the principles and values of the organization.

The allegation made against the Government of Ethiopia that it has denied access of medical supplies to the region is false, he said.

The statement of the director general is an act of defamation orchestrated against the government.

Despite the deliberate acts of terrorist TPLF to block humanitarian assistance, including medical supplies to Tigray, the statement made by Tewodros blaming Ethiopia is wrong.

According to the communication minister, following the outrageous blockade of TPLF, UN airplanes have been transporting supplies to Tigray three times a week.

The international community, including WHO, must be aware of the fact that the one that is blocking the medical supplies to Tigray region is TPLF and TPLF alone, Legesse underlined.

For this, WHO must be publicly condemn the terrorist TPLF.

WHO has been focusing on a single region in Ethiopia instead of giving equal attention to all regions affected by the conflict, the minister said, adding that this is wrong as it is against the core values of the organization.

He revealed that the organization, especially the director general of WHO has been disseminating wrong information about the situation in the region.

It is to be recalled that the Government of Ethiopia had expressed its concern over irresponsible acts of the director general against the principles and values of the organization.