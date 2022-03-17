More Than 35,000 Ethiopians in Saudi Arabia Preparing to Get Back Home Soon

Addis Ababa March 17/2022 /ENA/ More than 35 thousand Ethiopians in Saudi Arabia have registered to get back home soon, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is to be recalled that the Ministerial Committee has been established to facilitate the repatriation and rehabilitation of more than 100,000 Ethiopians from Saudi Arabia.

The spokesperson of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Ambassador Dina Mufti said today that the government of Ethiopia has finalized preparation to repatriate its citizens from Saudi Arabia.

This week some 35,000 of them have registered and will be repatriated, he added.

Ambassador Dina said the repatriation includes all Ethiopians living in Saudi Arabia in difficult situations.

According to the repatriation plan, preparations have been made to repatriate more than 100 thousand Ethiopians.

Besides reuniting returnees with their families, the government in partnership with partners would reinstate and rehabilitate the returnees in a sustainable manner, it was indicated.

Some 750,000 Ethiopians are now living in Saudi Arabia of whom 450,000 are suspected to reside in the country without proper legal documents.

The National Committee is composed of 16 government institutions, including the National Disaster Risk Management Commission, Women and Social Affairs Ministry, Labor and Skills Ministry and Health Ministry, among others.