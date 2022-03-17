U.S. Provides Additional 840, 000 Doses of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccines to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa March 17/2022/ENA / The U.S. Embassy in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia announced a donation by the United States Government of an additional 840,060 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as part of its global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.



The donated vaccines are part of the United States’ pledge to initially provide 25 million doses to Africa, of 80 million doses globally.

This batch, which arrived at the Bole International Airport in Addis Ababa, via COVAX on March 14, 2022, brings the number of doses of vaccines the U.S. has provided to Ethiopia to over 7.8 million since July 17, 2021, the embassy said.

“Safe and effective vaccines are our best tool to end the pandemic, and the United States is committed to purchasing and donating 1.1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide. To date, the United States has delivered more than 492 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to more than 110 countries.”