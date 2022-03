Ethiopia Deploys New Ambassador to Various Countries

Addis Ababa March 17/2022/ENA/ Following the institutional reform process in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, new ambassadors have been deployed to various countries.



In his weekly briefing, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dina Mufti said the new ambassadors have also been appointed by President Sahle-Work Zewde and got a 15-day intensive training to make them fit the missions that they are going to lead.

According to the reform in the institution, some of the ambassadors will reside in Addis Ababa.

What makes this round of ambassadorial appointments different is that it has created a balance between political appointees and career diplomats, Dina said.

Here is the list of newly appointed ambassadors :

1. Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary Tefera Derebew- Japan

2. Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary Dessie Dalke- South Korea

3. Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary Dr. Sileshi Bekele- U.S.A

4. Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary Hassen Ibrahim- Egypt

5. Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary Jemal Bekir- Pakistan

6. Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary Feysel Alyi- Qatar

7. Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary Isayas Guta- Morocco

8. Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary Tsegaab Kibebew- Australia

9. Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary Fikadu Beyene- Eritrea

10. Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary Genet Teshome- Cuba

11. Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary Tafa Tulu- Brazil

12. Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary Shitaye Minale- Côte d’Ivoire

13. Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary Prof. Fikadu Beyene- Indonesia

14. Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary Reshad Mohammed- Zimbabwe

15. Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary Bacha Debele- Kenya

16. Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary Daba Debele- Rwanda

17. Ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary Meheretab Mulugeta- Sweden

18. Ambassador Mulugeta Kelil- Pakistan (Deputy Chief of Mission)

19. Ambassador Yoseph Kassaye- New York (Deputy Chief of Mission)

20. Ambassador Aklilu Kebede- Dubai Ethiopian Consulate-(Consul General)

21. Ambassador Furtuna Dibaco- Brussels (Deputy Chief of Mission)

22. Ambassador Assaye Alemayehu Ghana Deputy Chief of Mission

23. Ambassador Workalemahu Desta (Nairobi Deputy Chief of Mission )

24. Ambassador Anteneh Tariku- Gedearif State, Sudan (Consul General)

25. Ambassador Hailay Berehane- Berlin (Deputy Chief of Mission)

26. Ambassador Wubeshet Demessie (London Deputy Chief)

27. Ambassador Awol Wogris- Bahrain (Consul General)

28. Ambassador Seid Mohammed- Hargessa (Consul General)

29. Ambassador Buzunesh Meseret (New Delhi)

30. Ambassador Zelalem Berhan- (Deputy Chief of Mission U.S.A.)