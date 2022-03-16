Amhara Region Chief Administrator Confers with US Embassy Chargé D’affaires

March 16/2022/ENA/ Chief Administrator of Amhara Regional State of Ethiopia, Yilikal Kefale today conferred with the Chargé D’affaires of the Embassy of the U.S. in Addis Ababa, Ambassador Tracey Ann Jacobson.



The two officials discussed on the current situation in Amhara regional state, it was indicated.

The Chief Administrator told journalist that the discussion focused on peace and security in the region, the damages incurred during the invasion of the terrorist TPLF, as well as the necessary humanitarian supports in the region.

The two sides will work in collaboration with the various humanitarian organizations on the future rehabilitation and rebuilding activities, according to Yilikal.

An agreement has also been reached to further enhance the ongoing humanitarian supports, he added.

Ambassador Jacobson said that the supports being provided in connection with the current situation will be enhanced.