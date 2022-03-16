Pres. Sahle-Work Expresses Condolences on Passing Away of Former Zambian President

March 16/2022/ENA/ President Sahle-Work Zewde has expressed condolences on behalf of the Ethiopian people and her own on the passing away of the former Zambian President Rupiah Banda .



It is to be recalled that Banda died at home last week at the age of 85.

President Sahle-Work in her message to President Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia said that it was with great sadness that she heard the passing of late President Banda and expressed condolences on behalf of the Ethiopian people and her own.

President Sahle-Work recalled that late President Banda was a student of the then Haile Sellassie University now the Addis Ababa University.

He benefited from the “ Haile Sellassie Scholarship” granted to students from African countries under colonial rule.

Late President Banda visited the Addis Ababa University in 2009 while attending the AU summit. He talked to students as well. President Sahle-Work who was then the Director-General for African affairs in the Minister of Foreign Affairs accompanied him.