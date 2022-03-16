Chinese Investments in Ethiopia Will be Further Reinforced

Addis Ababa March 16/2022/ENA/ Chinese investment projects in Ethiopia will be further strengthened, Ambassador Zhao Zhiyuan said.

A delegation led by Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Zhao Zhiyuan, held discussion with the Chief Administrator of Amhara Regional State, Yilkal Kefale in Bahirdar today.

On the occasion, the ambassador said currently many Chinese companies are engaged in the region in various investment sectors by allocating huge amount of capital in areas of agriculture, manufacturing, construction and industries, among others.

China understands that Amhara region is one of the regional states in Ethiopia with huge potential for development, Ambassador Zhiyuan noted, affirming the continuation of ongoing investment activities in the region.

The ambassador also urged the regional state to promote the existing investment opportunities by identifying vital development areas.

Chief Administrator of the region, Yilikal Kefale, stated on his part that Amhara and Afar regional states have been facing serious humanitarian and material crisis due to the belligerent acts of terrorist TPLF with a view to dragging Ethiopia and the Horn of Africa region into chaos.

The regional government is undertaking extensive efforts in collaboration with the people of the region to rehabilitate the displaced and rebuild infrastructures destroyed by the group.

Yilikal requested the Chinese government, institutions and investors to provide the necessary support to these efforts by enhancing their investment activities in Ethiopia.