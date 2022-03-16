Tanzanian MPs Pay Courtesy Call to President Sahle-Work

March 16/2022/ENA/ Members of the Tanzanian Parliament’s Foreign Affairs, Defense, and Security Committee paid a courtesy call to President Sahle-Work Zewde today.



During the occasion, the members of parliament said that they would work to further enhance relations between Ethiopia and Tanzania, according to the Office of the President.

For her part, the President said that the two countries have long and strong diplomatic relations and that they need to cooperate more on trade, investment, and tourism.

Tanzania is one of the countries that has ratified the Nile Basin Cooperation Framework agreement.