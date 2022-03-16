Chief Administrator Requests Chinese Support to Rebuild Infrastructures Destroyed by TPLF

Addis Ababa March 16/2022/ENA/ Chief Administrator of Amhara Regional State, Yilikal Kefale called on the Chinese government to continue its cooperation in the ongoing efforts to rebuild the infrastructures and institutions destroyed by the terrorist TPLF group in the region.



A delegation led by Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Zhao Zhiyuan held discussion with the Chief Administrator of Amhara Regional State, Yilkal Kefale in Bahirdar today.

During the occasion, Yilikal said the terrorist group has destroyed and looted a number of infrastructures during its invasion in the region.

He also mentioned about the extensive efforts being underway to rebuild the destroyed infrastructure and institutions in the region.

Yilikal requested the Chinese government to play its role in the rebuilding activities with a view to strengthening the existing friendship and development partnership between Ethiopia and China.

The Chief Administrator also called on the Chinese government to continue its cooperation in the fields of industry, construction, agriculture and other sectors with Ethiopia.

“The relationship between the government and people of China with Ethiopia is strong not only economically, politically and diplomatically, but also in people to people ties,” he noted.

The chief administrator has also pointed out that China is a strategic partner for Ethiopia.

The discussion held between the two officials focused on the current situation and the development activities.

The Chinese delegation is expected to visit various places in the region.