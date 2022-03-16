PM Abiy Says Preparations of Seedling Underway for Upcoming Rainy Season

Addis Ababa March 16/2022 /ENA/ Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed revealed that seedling preparations are underway to meet the Green Legacy Initiative target of the fourth year.

The Green Legacy Initiative launched some three years ago aims at preventing the effects of climate change and deforestation in Ethiopia by planting 20 billion seedlings in four years.

In his official account, the Premier stated that the upcoming rainy season will mark the fourth year of Green Legacy Initiative.

“Seedling preparations are currently underway to enable us in meeting and exceeding our four year target,” he pointed out.

It was learned that over 6.7 billion plant seedlings were planted in the third Green Legacy Initiative carried out last rainy season.

So far, a total of more than 15 billion seedlings were planted over the past three rainy seasons across the nation.