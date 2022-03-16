Ethiopia, Kyrgyz Republic Keen to Enhance Cooperation

Addis Ababa March 16/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopian Ambassador to Kyrgyz Republic Adem Mohamed Mahmud has presented his letter of credence to the President of the country, Sadyr Zhaparov on Tuesday.

Ambassador Adem is a Non-Resident Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia to the Kyrgyz Republic.

During the occasion the President underlined that Kyrgyz Republic welcomes his appointment and looks forward to work in collaboration on areas of mutual interest in order to advance common national interest.

Ambassador Adem, on his part, said that Ethiopia looks forward to further strengthen relations and cooperation with the Kyrgyz Republic at the bilateral and multilateral levels for mutual benefit.

Formal diplomatic relation between Ethiopia and Kyrgyz Republic was established in 2016, according to ministry of foreign affairs.

The two countries enjoy common features essential to further strengthen their bilateral and multilateral diplomatic relations in ranges of areas.

Kyrgyz Republic is located in Central Asia. The beautiful landscape of kyrgyz makes the country a preferred destination for tourism, and the abundant natural resources available in the country has become an area of interest for investors.