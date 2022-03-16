Matamma-Galabat Border Checkpoints Accelerates Trade b/n Ethiopia, Sudan: Sudanese Minister

Addis Ababa March 16/2022 /ENA/ Sudanese Interior Minister, Lieutenant-General Anan Hamed Mohammed Omar expressed hope that the recently opened Matamma-Galabat border checkpoints would further accelerate the flow of vehicles and trade between Ethiopia and Sudan.

Ethiopia’s Ambassador in Sudan, Yibeltal Aemero had a meeting with Interior Minister of Sudan, Lieutenant-General Anan Hamed Mohammed Omar.

The two sides discussed ways to ease up regulations governing Ethiopians living in Sudan, while providing expedited and friendly services to Ethiopians who chose to return home.

Ambassador Aemero briefed the Minister on the situation of many Ethiopians living in Sudan that need support from the government of Sudan further appreciating the people and government of Sudan for their understanding and hospitality with regard to Ethiopians residing in the country.

Lieutenant-General Anan Hamed Mohammed Omar, on his part, pledged to address the concerns of Ethiopians in Sudan with further consultation of relevant authorities in the country.

He also underlined the need for concerted efforts to reinitiate and revitalize agreements between the two countries to combat human trafficking and illegal migration.

