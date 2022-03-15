China Expresses Readiness to Support Horn of Africa in Addressing Challenges of Security, Development

Addis Ababa March 15/2022/ENA/ China’s Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Xue Bing disclosed that China wants to support countries in the Horn of Africa to address the challenges of security, development, and governance and pursue a path of unity and self-improvement.



The Special Envoy made the remark on Monday during his meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen.

The two sides conducted friendly and in-depth exchange of views on bilateral cooperation and major regional issues.

On the occasion, Bing spoke about the Initiative for Peaceful Development in the Horn of Africa that was proposed during State Councillor Wang Yi’s visit to Africa.

In connection with this, the Special Envoy underscored that Ethiopia should play a constructive role in promoting peace in the Horn of Africa as it is an anchor state in the region.

He also mentioned efforts to enhance railway and port developments in the region, commitments to the Belt and Road Initiative, and the FOCAC agreements to accelerate regional revitalization through development.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister for his part applauded the long-standing relationship between the two countries and China’s multifaceted support to Ethiopia.

In this regard, he mentioned China’s support in multilateral fora that helped Ethiopia thwart threats to its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

China’s constructive position on the GERD favoring the principle of African Solution to African Problems and all the COVID-19 related supports are also commendable, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister added.

Appreciating China’s commitment to development on the African continent, the Demeke requested expedited approval of Ethiopia’s projects which were submitted under the FOCAC framework.

The Deputy Prime Minister also gave a briefing on the encouraging decisions taken by the government to ensure peace in the country and Ethiopia’s commitment to resolving its border issue with Sudan in a peaceful manner.

Ethiopia and China elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in May 2017, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.