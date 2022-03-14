Chinese Special Envoy to Horn of African Affairs Pays Visit to Ethiopia

March 14/2022 /ENA/ The Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Xue Bin has paid a visit to Ethiopia today.



During his visit, Xue Bin met with the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Demeke Mekonnen.

On the occasion, the two sides conducted friendly and in-depth exchange of views on bilateral cooperation and major regional issues, according to a press release from the Chinese Embassy in Addis Ababa.

It should be emphasized that to support the Horn of Africa in realizing lasting peace, stability and prosperity, China is willing to act on the outlook on peace and development in the Horn of Africa.

China will also continually play a constructive role for peace and development of the Horn of Africa and the African continent as a whole, the embassy said.

It is to be recalled that China has appointed Xue Bing, former ambassador to Papua New Guinea, as the special envoy for the Horn of Africa affairs.

Xue is a veteran diplomat with work experience in Africa, the Americas, and Oceania.