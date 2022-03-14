China, Ethiopia Stress Need to Boost People to People Ties, Cultural Exchanges

March 14/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopian Ambassador to China, Teshome Toga held bilateral talks with Chinese vice Minister of Culture and Tourism, Zhang Xu, on ways of further amplifying the cultural and people to people ties between the two countries.

The officials have also discussed on ways to boosting the tourism sector which has been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

During their talks, the two sides have reiterated the strong bilateral relationship between the two countries that has been elevated to comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in 2017.

Ethiopian ambassador and Chinese vice minister reaffirmed the need to boost people to people ties, cultural exchanges and tourist flows under the framework of the Forum on China Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Ambassador Teshome also thanked vice Minister Zhang Xu for China’s medical and vaccine support extended to Ethiopia, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.