Democratic practice Will Strengthen Ethiopia, not Undermine the Country, its people: PP President

Responding to questions raised at the first congress of Prosperity Party, President of the Party Abiy Ahmed said our democratic practice will strengthen Ethiopia; it should not endanger the country and the people.

Peace is one of the key issues for Ethiopia’s prosperity at this time, the president said adding that the Prosperity Party will continue to uphold the rule of law and ensure peace.

Whatever issues raised in Ethiopia must be resolved peacefully, he underlined.

Prime Minister Abiy underscored: “We need peace, we work for peace, and we pay any sacrifice for peace; but if anyone goes beyond all this, we will respond as required.”

“We do not want peace to please anyone, but we strongly want it for Ethiopia’s prosperity,” he said.

PP President urged for readiness and conviction to overcome obstacles in the party’s quest for prosperity, where he emphasized that the fight against theft in particular should be a priority.

To prevent the rising cost of living in Ethiopia in the face of rising inflation in the international market, Abiy said that other development methods, including the efforts launched in the summer wheat production will be implemented.

Ethiopia will to get 25 million quintals of wheat in this dry irrigation, he said adding that if this can be strengthened, Ethiopia will export wheat in the next few years.

On the other hand Abiy noted that his party does not take rigid stance that the constitution should not either be amended or be torn apart. Constitutional issues should be addressed through public participation and in a legal manner.

It is to be recalled that Prosperity Party (PP) was kicked off its first congress in Addis Ababa on Friday, 11 March, 2022.

The First Congress of Prosperity Party has elected Abiy Ahmed as president, Adem Farah and Demeke Mekonnen as Vice Presidents on Saturday.

Members of the party, representatives of sister parties from foreign countries and local competing political parties, elders, scholars and prominent personalities attended the congress.