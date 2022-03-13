“The Lessons His Holiness Taught Us Will Live Forever with Us:” President Sahle-Work

President Sahle-Work Zewde said the lessons His Holiness Abune Merkorios, the fourth Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church taught us about perseverance, suffering, reconciliation and understanding will live forever with us.

President Sahle-Work Zewde attended the funeral of His Holiness Abune Merkorios during which she laid a wreath, according to Office of the President.

The President signed the condolence book where she wrote the following: “Our Holy Father has paid a huge sacrifice for his beloved country, Ethiopia and the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.”

“The lessons His Holiness taught us about perseverance, suffering, reconciliation, understanding, silence….will live forever with us. It was God’s will who brought you back to your beloved country. May the Creator rest your soul in Paradise,” she added.

The funeral of Patriarch Abune Merkorios took place at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa today with the presence of dignitaries, it was learned.