Patriach Abune Mathias Commends Those who Contributed for the Unity of the Church

Addis Ababa March 13/2022/ENA/ Abune Mathias, Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church has commended those individuals who has contributed for the unity of the Church, citing the honor of burial services conducted to Patriarch Abune Merkorios at the Holy Trinity Cathedral.



The funeral of Patriarch Abune Merkorios took place at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa today with the presence of dignitaries.

President Sahlework Zewde along with other government officials, representatives and religious leaders from the Oriental Churches and other Churches from various countries of the world attended the funeral services of the Patriarch and expressed their condolences, and laid a wreath at the body of Abune Merkorios.

Speaking on the occasion, Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, Abune Mathias said His Holiness Abune Merkorios was a blessed father.

The funeral ceremonies of His Holiness Abune Merkorios had a grace and honor; and it was conducted by the will of God, Abune Mattias added.

Abune Mathias further thanked those who worked day and night to unite the synods of Ethiopian Orthodox Church and helped His Holiness Abune Merkorios to return to Ethiopia.

His Holiness Abune Merkorios was exiled from his beloved country, Ethiopia, and people for 26 years due to regime change in Ethiopia.

Delivering his apostolic service in Diaspora during all these 26 years, His Holiness Abune Merkorios unceasingly prayed for the unity of the church, for the peace, justice and stability of Ethiopia.

During his exile, His Holiness established more than 180 churches in North America, Europe, Africa and Australia.