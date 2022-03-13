Abune Mathias Says Worked Together with Abune Merkorios at Holy Trinity Cathedral

Addis Ababa March 13/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church (EOTC) Patriarch Abune Mathias said he worked together with Abune Merkorios, the fourth patriarch of the church, at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, while they were both bishops.



Ending of 26-years of schism, the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church recognized the two patriarchs: Abune Merkorios and Abune Mathias, both as the fourth and sixth patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church respectively.

At the funeral of Abune Merkorios held today, Abune Mathias noted both patriarchs were also nominated bishops together.

Abune Mathias recalled that he had met Abune Merkorios in Atlanta 22 years ago and discussed on ways of reconciliation and peace while he was in exile in the USA, to which Abune Merikorios agreed, adding that it was not the will of God.

Abune Merkorios was a blessed patriarch, Abune Mathias said.

Abune Mathias also thanked those who endeavoured for the return of Abune Merkorios home.

Abune Merkorios stayed for 26 years in exile until Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s visit to the U.S., who brought the patriarch back home by the same flight on 1 July, 2018.

The funeral of His Holiness Abune Merkorios, the fourth Patriarch of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, was held today at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa.

The funeral ceremony was attended by Patriarch Abune Mathias, President Sahle-work Zewde, representatives from the House of Peoples’ Representatives, House of Federation, Prime Minister’s office, domestic religious institutions, the oriental orthodox churches of Eritrea, India, Armenia and Syria, World Council of Churches, All Africa Conference of Churches, the celery of EOTC, and church representatives, international organizations and residents of Addis Ababa, among others

Abune Merkorios, who passed away at 84, was the 4th Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, who followed Patriarch Abune Teklehaimanot after his death in 1988.

The late Abune Merkorios has played decisive role in the reunification of the two divided synods of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church both at home and abroad.

The day Abune Merkorios returned home from exile and passed away was on same day, the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church commemorates every month, Martyr Saint Merkorios, making it miraculous for many, it was indicated.

Abune Basilios, Abune Thophilos, Abune Tekle Haimanot, Abune Merkorios, Abune Paulos and Abune Mathias are the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church Patriarchs, from the last to the present.