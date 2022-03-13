Funeral of the late Patriarch His Holiness Abune Merkorios in Procession

Addis Ababa March 13/2022/ENA/ The funeral services of His Holiness Abune Merkorios is taking place at the Holy Trinity Cathedral of Addis Ababa today.



Representatives of the Indian Orthodox Church, Syrian Orthodox Church, Armenia Orthodox Church, World Council of Churches, All Africa Conference of Churches and many others are attending the funeral services.

His Grace Dr. Yuhanon Mar Diascoros, Metropolitan of Madras representing the Malankara Orthodox Church expressed his condolence.

We take this opportunity to gratefully remember while praising God the almighty for the great services offered by the luminary patriarch His Holiness Abune Merkorios of blessed memory to his holy church and the wider community, he emphasized.

His Grace Dr. Yuhanon Mar Diascoros said “Abune Merkorios through the greater legacy of his time and his candid prayers will inspire the minds and hearts of the faithful of the church, ” adding that “your loss is ours too.”

World Council of Churches representative Pastor Yonas Gizu said “we express sincere condolence to all the faithful of Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church and give thanks for his life and Christian witness.”

His Holiness Abune Merkorios and Abune Mathias have shared the leadership as a symbol of reconciliation and unity of the church, Pastor Yonas said.

His Holiness Abune Merkorios was the 4th Patriarch of the EOC before he died at the age of 84.