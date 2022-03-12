Prosperity Party Congress Reaches Consensus on Various Issues in Half-Day Session

Addis Ababa, March 12/2022/ENA/ A consensus has been reached on various issues in the first half day of Prosperity Party Congresses, according to Public and International Relations Head of the party.



Bikila Hurissa, Public and International Relations Head of Prosperity Party, said reports of the Central Committee and Inspection and Supervision Committee was presented and approved.

Briefing the media today, he said the first congress of the Prosperity Party started this morning.

According to him, the report of Central Committee was presented and approved unanimously.

Following this, the party’s president and vice president took the forum in accordance with the party’s statutes and announced that the conference has started.

Five agendas of the conference were then announced. These included hearing and approving of the reports of the Central Committee and Inspection and Supervision Committee; discussion and approval of the party program, and statutes of the party, as well as election of senior party leadership, the head elaborated.

In its half day session, the congress discussed the first two agendas democratically and transparently, and endorsed them.

According to the head, agreement has been reached to address security problems in various areas by filling leadership gaps and fighting extremism.

Inflation and drought related issues were also discussed in parallel.

To permanently solve the drought occurring in lowland areas, effective strategy should be designed and implemented, Bikila stated.

It was agreed that the party’s achievements over the years have been encouraging, and the participants discussed about ways of sustaining the achievements.

A stand on solving the all-round problems of the Ethiopian people by strengthening the party organizationally and in leadership has been reached, the head elaborated.

Even if there were successes during the past years of the reform, there were also problems the party encountered, Bikila said, adding that the congress discussed the problems extensively.

Agreement was subsequently reached that the party leadership in particular work in a committed manner to solve these problems.