PM Abiy Bids Farewell to Late Patriarch of Ethiopia Orthodox Church Abune Markorios

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed bade farewell to the late Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church, Abune Merkorios on Saturday in a ceremony the church organized at Meskel Square.

During the occasion, PM Abiy said the late Patriarch has passed away after tirelessly teaching the people of Ethiopia to live together with love, peace and harmony.

The Premier pointed out that the Patriarch served his country and people, noting “losing his holiness is a great grief to all of Ethiopians.”

Abiy lauded his holiness for his contribution to the unification of the two synods of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church that had been separated for more than 26 years.

His Holiness Abune Merkorios, who died at the age of 84, was the 4th Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahido Church.

Ethiopian are bidding farewell today to the late Patriarch in a ceremony organized at Meskel Square.

The faithful, religious fathers, residents of Addis Ababa and senior government officials as well as members of the diplomatic community based in Addis Ababa have attended the farewell ceremony.

According to the Holy Synod of Ethiopian Orthodox Church, his funeral will be held at Holy Trinity Cathedral Church on Sunday in the presence of dignitaries.

Religious leaders from the Oriental Churches and other Churches from various countries of the world are expected to attend the funeral.