Communist Party of China Expresses Readiness to Work with Prosperity Party of Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, March 12/2022/ENA/ The Communist Party of China (CPC) has extended a congratulatory message to the Prosperity Party of Ethiopia on the occasion of its first Congress.



The Communist Party of China attaches great importance to its friendly relations with the Prosperity Party of Ethiopia, it said in its congratulatory message.

“CPC stands ready to work with the Prosperity Party to give broad meaning to the exchanges between our two parties and support each other in following the development path compatible with our respective national conditions, thus contributing to the deepening of China-Ethiopia comprehensive and strategic cooperation and to the well-being of our two peoples,”

CPC has wished a successful completion of the first Congress of Prosperity Party being held in Addis Ababa.

Some 1,600 members of the party are taking part in the three-day congress. Additional 400 invited guests without voting rights have also been attending the congress, it was indicated.

Representatives of sister parties from different countries, local competing political parties, elders, scholars and prominent personalities are also invited to attend the congress.

The main agendas of the congress include reviewing the reform journey, consolidating achievements attained, and correcting weaknesses, it was indicated.