Ethiopia, Turkey Parliamentarians Discuss about Consolidating Relations, Cooperation

Addis Ababa March 11/2022/ENA/ Ethiopian and Turkish parliamentarians discussed today about strengthening their friendship and overall bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.

A delegation led by Turkey’s Grand National Assembly and Turkey-Ethiopia Parliamentary Friendship Group Chairman, Mehmet Sait Kirazoglu, and HPR Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee held the discussion here in Addis Ababa.

Both sides have agreed to further strengthen the long-standing historic Ethio-Turkey relation.

HPR Foreign Relations and Peace Affairs Standing Committee Deputy Chairperson, Fathe Mahdi said on the occasion that the Ethio-Turkey socio-political relations, economic cooperation and business ties are strong.

Investment, trade and technical assistance are particularly increasing, he added.

Appreciating the support of Turkey, Fathe requested continued humanitarian assistance from the Government of Turkey as Ethiopia is facing different challenges.

Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP) Foreign Department Deputy Chairman, Fevzi Sanverdi said Ethiopia is an important partner for Turkey not only due to historical and cultural ties, but also due to the existing economic and business relations.

Peace and security in Ethiopia is fundamental and important for Turkey, the deputy chairman noted, adding that he hopes the ruling Prosperity Party’s first congress will continue to contribute to peace and prosperity in the country.

As the second largest investor in Ethiopia with 2.5 billion USD investments in Sub-Sahran Africa, Turkey has provided support for Ethiopia’s economic foundation, job opportunities, and development; and it will continue to share what it learned, Sanverdi affirmed.

According to him, peace and stability as well as humanitarian support are important for Ethiopia at this time, and Turkey will stand in solidarity with Ethiopia and continue to support.