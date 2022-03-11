Public Procession to be Held on Saturday for Late Patriarch of Ethiopian Orthodox Church

Addis Ababa March 11/2022/ENA/ A public procession will be held on Saturday morning to pay last respects to the late Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, Abune Merkorios.

His Holiness Abune Merkorios, who died at the age of 84, was the 4th Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church.

General Secretary of the Office of the Holy Synod and member of the Committee, His Grace Abune Yoseph told journalists today that the faithful and other guests will pay respect to the late Patriarch on Saturday at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa.

An overnight vigil ceremony and prayers will also be held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Church on Saturday, Abune Yoseph said.

Abune Merkorios was born in the then Begemder Province, now Gonder, and served for many years at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Addis Ababa.

His holiness was raised to the rank of Bishop by Patriarch Abuna Takla Haymanot in 1976 in his home province of Beghemidir. Abba Merkorios served as Archbishop of Gondar until he became Patriarch of Ethiopia in 1988.

However, due to political interference by the then administration, he was forced to flee to Kenya, then to the US. The move was followed by the split of one of Africa’s ancient churches into two synods.

After Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s endeavor to encourage the two synods for reconciliation, both sides managed to reach an agreement that led his holiness to return home on 1 August 2018, after 27 years of exile, and was recognized as Patriarch alongside Abune Mathias.

According to the Holy Synod of Ethiopian Orthodox Church, his funeral will be held in the capital at Holy Trinity Cathedral Church on Sunday, Mar 13, 2022 in the presence of dignitaries.

Religious leaders from the Oriental ones and other Churches from various countries of the world are expected to attend the funeral.