Prosperity Party Kicks off Its First Congress

Addis Ababa March 11/2022/ENA/ The governing party of Ethiopia, Prosperity Party (PP), kicked off its first congress in Addis Ababa today.



Members of the party, representatives of sister parties from foreign countries and invited guests have been participating in the three day congress.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the congress, Head of the Office of the Prosperity Party, Adam Farah said PP is a multinational party that is dedicated to realizing peace, justice and democracy in Ethiopia.

He added that the Party has been facing many challenges since the reform, however, Adam noted that the party has been able to successfully overcome those challenges.

PP has also been exerting efforts to sustainably address the challenges of peace and development in Ethiopia by enhancing unity among the people of the country, he added.

It will strive to benefit the next generation by sustaining the strengths and correcting the weaknesses of the past, he noted.

The congress started its session with a documentary film that assessed the far-reaching reform that PP has embarked on following the unprecedented anti-government protests and civil disobedience.

Some 1,600 members of the party are taking part in the three-day congress being held under the theme “From Challenge to Elevation.”

Additional 400 invited guests without voting rights have also been attending the congress, it was indicated.

Representatives of sister parties from different countries, local competing political parties, elders, scholars and prominent personalities are also invited to attend the congress.

The main agendas of the congress include reviewing the reform journey, consolidating achievements attained, and correcting weaknesses, it was indicated.