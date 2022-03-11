Turkish Ruling Party (AKP) Delegation Arrives in Addis to Attend First PP General Assembly

Addis Ababa March 11/2022 /ENA/ Turkish Justice and Development Party (AKP) and Deputy Chairman of Foreign Affairs Department, Fevzi Sanverdi arrived in Addis Ababa this mid night to attend and observe the first general assembly of Prosperity Party(PP).

Prosperity Party will hold its first ever general assembly under the theme: “From Challenge to Highness”. The general assembly will start on Friday and conclude Sunday.

Up on arrival at Bole International Airport, the delegation led by Fevzi Sanverdi was warmly welcomed by Europe and American Affairs Director General, Eshete Tilahun and Demeke Atnafu, Chief of the Protocol of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit of the party officials to attend the general assembly of the ruling Prosperity Party can be seen as a testament of growing friendship between the two parties and countries with longstanding and strong relations, growing cooperation and business ties.

Turkish Ambassador to Ethiopia, Yaprak Alp, recently told ENA that Turkey and Ethiopia have excellent relations and stood by each other in times of difficulties stating that the two countries have also been cooperating in political, economic, business areas, among other multifaceted spheres.

It is to be recalled that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed visited Turkey in 18 August 2021, and discussed with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on ways of further strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation as well as on regional issues of mutual concern.

On the occasion, President Erdogan affirmed support to Ethiopia in the areas of health, culture, agriculture, education, industry development, science and technology, youth, sports, and strengthening trade relations.

President Erdogan in particular expressed commitment to triple the volume of trade between the two countries.

Turkish business people have recently become one of the largest private sector employers in Ethiopia by employing more than 20,000 Ethiopians with over 200 Turkish companies with total investment volume of about 400 million USD.

Prime Minister Abiy’s visit to Turkey last year was culminated with the signing of four significant agreements, it was learned.

Ethiopia and Turkey, accordingly, signed MOU of various cooperations and fields including water, military and financial matters.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has also participated at the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul, Turkey where he commended President Erdoğan for sustaining a platform that continues to advance cooperation between Turkey and Africa.

The relation between Ethiopia and Turkey marked 125 years when the two leaders met last August.

The two countries started diplomatic ties in 1896.