Vice Chairperson of Ugandan NRM Arrives in Addis Ababa to Partake First Prosperity Party Congress

Addis Ababa March 11/2022 /ENA/ A delegation of the Ugandan National Resistance Movement (NRM), led by Central Executive Committee Member and Vice Chairperson, Aleper Simon Peter has Arrives in Addis Ababa to participate the first Prosperity Party Congress.

The governing party of Ethiopia, Prosperity Party (PP), will begin its first congress in Addis Ababa today.

Upon arrival, the delegation of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), led by Aleper Simon Peter, Central Executive Committee Member and Vice Chairperson of the party, was welcomed by African Affairs, Director General of Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Fisiha Shawel.

The delegation will take part in the three-day congress to be held under the theme “From Challenge to Elevation.”

The National Resistance Movement led by the current President Yoweri Kaguta Tibuhaburwa Museveni has been the ruling political party in Uganda since 1986.

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) was founded as a liberation movement to restore political stability, security, law and order, constitutionalism and the rule of law in Uganda.

The Ethiopia-Uganda relationship is strengthening from time to time, especially with the frequent visit of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni to both countries.

Uganda by ratifying the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA), a treaty that intends to establish principles, rights and obligations to ensure long-term and sustainable management and development of the shared Nile waters has become the fourth country.