People’s Rally for Progress Secretary General Arrives in Addis Ababa to Attend Prosperity Party Congress

Addis Ababa March 11/2022 /ENA/ Secretary General of the People’s Rally for Progress (RPP) of Djibouti, ILyas Moussa Dawaleh has arrived in Addis Ababa today to attend the first congress of Prosperity Party.

The ruling Prosperity Party in Ethiopia will begin its first congress on Friday under the theme: “From Challenge to Elevation”.

Upon arrival at the Addis Ababa Bole International Airport, Dawaleh was warmly welcomed by member of PP executive committee and Minister of Finance, Ahmed Shide and Foreign Affairs State Minister Birtukan Ayano.

The peoples and government of Ethiopia and Djibouti have long-standing political and socio-economic relations, it was indicated.

Ethiopia and Djibouti have traditionally maintained a close political and economic relationship out of mutual necessity.

Ethiopia has been using the ports of Djibouti for its imports and exports; and about 95 percent of Ethiopia’s import-exports is channeled via Djibouti.

Besides port usage, the two countries have been connected with key infrastructures network namely, transport, telecommunications, trade and investment, security issues, electric power, and potable water, among others.

Although the relations between the two countries go back to many centuries, formal diplomatic relations were established in 1923 when Ethiopia opened its General Consulate Office in Djibouti.

Later Djibouti opened its embassy in Addis Ababa in the aftermath of its independence in 1978.