Vice President, Deputy Chairman of SPLM in Addis to Participate in PP Congress

Addis Ababa March 10/2022 /ENA/ Vice President and Deputy Chairman of Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), Professor James Wani Igga has arrived in Addis Ababa to participate in the first congress of the ruling Prosperity Party (PP) of Ethiopia.

Upon arrival at Bole International Airport, the SPLM delegation was warmly welcomed by Ambassador Hassen Abdulkadir, Senior PP official and Coordinator of Democratic System Building Center at the Office of the Prime Minister as well as Foreign Affairs State Minister, Birtukan Ayano.

The congress will be held for three days in Addis Ababa beginning tomorrow under the theme “From Challenges to Elevation.”

The SPLM delegation is here in Ethiopia to express its solidarity to the people and government of Ethiopia.

The relationship between Ethiopia and South Sudan is strong, particularly in politics, diplomacy and economic cooperation.

The friendship between the two countries is based on shared interests, enjoying historical ties established decades ago when the people of South Sudan got independence.

The leaders of South Sudan frequently give credit to all the leaders of Ethiopia who had supported the people of South Sudan for the successful accomplishment of their struggle.

Beyond the political ties, the two nations have also been enjoying deep relationship rooted with people-to-people interactions and bondage.

In addition to the exiting solid bondage, the two countries have excellent economic, development and investment cooperation based on mutual interests.

Ethiopian companies in infrastructure development have been operating in South Sudan to expedite the development activities of the country.

Also, the Government of Ethiopia has been providing a number of technical supports to the people and government of South Sudan in areas of education, health, infrastructure development, among others, to help accelerate the national building activities of this new state in the African continent.

The two countries have demonstrated genuine cooperation in international and regional forums, including in Nile Basin Initiative, equal utilization of the Nile River, regional economic integration, and climate resilient green economy strategy.