French Keen to Remain Relevant Partner of Ethiopia: Ambassador Maréchaux

Addis Ababa March 10/2022/ENA/ France wants to remain a relevant partner of Ethiopia, according to Ambassador Rémi Maréchaux.

Briefing journalists in connection with the 125th year diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and France today, the ambassador said France has a range of projects in Ethiopia and its ambition is to remain a relevant partner of the country.

“We were not in the past a dominant partner; and we still are not a dominant partner. But we still are trying to do our very best to remain a relevant partner,” he added.

According to him, France is very active in the fields of education, transportation, energy and heritage conservation, among others.

“We still have an ambition to scale up our relation in all the fields mentioned. So, we have projects in the field of education. We also have development projects. We will host later this month a delegation of French companies in search of opportunities in the country; and we have the intention to support potential investors in the strategy of import substitution.”

Some 58 French companies, including 19 international firms, are working in Ethiopia, Ambassador Maréchaux noted.

The most two recent investments given priority by the Ethiopian government are import substitution and investment in agro-business.

With regards to import substitution, one of the leading maltsters in the world, Boortmalt Ethiopia P.L.C, is engaged in agro-industrial sector and malting barley supply chain development in Ethiopia.

Also, France’s top private cereal collector the Soufflet Group is a major player in supplying inputs to farmers cultivating various field crops and vineyard through Soufflet Malt Ethiopia S.C.

“We also have important bilateral trade relation with a total amount of 470 million Euro. So, we import textile and coffee from Ethiopia, and we export airbus planes for Ethiopian Airlines,” he said.

The ambassador further noted that France continues to be partner in modernizing Ethiopia and has tried to be a strong supporter of the reform initiated in the field of economy.

Commenting on the planned national dialogue in Ethiopia, Ambassador Maréchaux said it is very much a welcome initiative and “we are available for the Ethiopian authorities to support the dialogue in any possible way.”

Relations between Ethiopia and France began on March 20,1987 when Leonce Lagarde signed with Menelik II a friendship treaty recognizing the independence of Ethiopia, which marked the beginning of a strong friendship embodied in several domain.