Addis Ababa March 10/2022/ENA/ President Sahlework Zewde bade farewell to the outgoing Ambassador of Eritrea in Ethiopia, Semere Ruwsom.



President Sahlework thanked the ambassador for his contribution to strengthening relations between the two countries over the past three years.

Semere Ruwsom is the first ambassador to be assigned as Eritrean ambassador to Ethiopia since the two countries have started fresh diplomatic relation in 2018 after two decades of border standoff, it was indicated.