The First Congress of Prosperity Party and Public Expectations

Prosperity party (PP) is due to conduct its first congress amidst the proliferation of internal and external challenges as well as unfavorable international challenges that could affect the development programs underway in the country.

The Genesis of Prosperity Party

The Prosperity Party was formed and formally recognized by the National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) in December 2019 through the merging of three EPRDF member parties, namely, the Oromo Democratic Party (ODP), the Amhara Democratic Party (ADP) and the Southern Ethiopian Peoples’ Democratic Movement (SEPDM). Also, included in the PP are the Somali People’s Democratic Party (ESPDP), the Afar National Democratic Party (ANDP), the Benishangul-Gumuz People’s Democratic Unity Front (BGPDUF), the Gambela People’s Democratic Movement (GPDM) and the Harari National League (HNL). The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which had been the dominant party in the former EPRDF-led government for 27 years, rejected the merger and formation of the PP. TPLF immediately escalated its animosity to the PP, presenting present danger on the country by attacking the Northern Command of the National Defence Force (NDF) in November 2020 , which led to the conflict in the Tigray.

Between 2016 and 2018, Ethiopia experienced a nationwide unrest and a total political crisis that eventually led to the resignation of the former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn. Later on, it was revealed that there had been a battle between the reformist group in EPRDF and those who advocated for maintaining the status quo both in the front and government offices. The demands the widespread protests urged a comprehensive reform in the country, culminating in the dissolution of the EPRDF and formation the new party, PP. After Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed took office on March 27, 2018, he paved the way for the formation of the PP.

The belligerent nature of TPLF and the international media misinformation campaign on Ethiopia

On the night of November 3, 2021, terrorist TPLF waged a war on National Defense Forces of Ethiopia stationed in Tigray as part of its policy of destructing the statehood of Ethiopia and replacing it with ethnic based banana republics that were coordinated by TPLF. The NDF was ordered to engage in enforcing the rule of law after which a transitional state government was organized in Tigray. The government allocated over 100 billion Birr to deliver relief assistance, rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure facilities and agricultural development programms in the region.

After a while, the government declared a unilateral ceasefire which was totally abused by the terrorist TPLF, expanding its war into Amhara and Afar regions. The brutal group committed untold crimes against humanity and violation of human rights. The western powers and their major media outlets were out in support of terrorist TPLF through their propaganda which was entirely based on misinformation and falsehood. The political pressure against Ethiopia took all forms including unwarranted economic, diplomatic and other forms of destabilization. For instance, the UNSC alone held 12 special sessions on issues, which were only the sovereign rights of Ethiopia. Untold interference into the internal affairs of Ethiopia, misinformation, misrepresentation and defamation on the leaders of the country was the center stage by the alliance of some western countries and terrorist TPLF bent on destabilizing the country. The international community remained indifferent to the atrocities conducted by the terrorist organization in which TPLF forces raped women and girl children, destroyed major infrastructure facilities in Amhara and Afar regions, displacing over 2 million citizens in the two regions.

Achievements of the PP led government

Over the last three years, the Prosperity Party conducted multi-faceted reforms that were essential to help heal the wounds, which resulted from the reign of terrorist TPLF led government over 27 years. High ranking TPLF officials with whose order thousands of inmates were tortured and mistreated in the dungeons specially prepared detention centers were provided with amnesty. Reforms were also conducted in the legal system of the country to enable the citizens to exercise their democratic and human rights. The government was organized in a gender sensitive manner in which women constituted half of the cabinet.

Under the leadership of the Prosperity Party, the government launched a home grown national economic plan with is geared towards the social-economic development of the country over the next ten years. Despite the multi-faceted war waged on the people and government of Ethiopia, the country continued to play a leading role in Africa in its peace keeping missions in Africa. Moreover, the leaders of the country conducted diplomatic campaigns to brief the international community about the realties in the country including the belligerent nature of TPLF. Ethiopia fought off the danger that it was facing by the proliferation of COVID-19 and managed to assist the world and Africa by transporting preventing materials and vaccines through its national carrier, the Ethiopian Airlines Group.

Under the leadership of the Prosperity Party, the unity and territorial integrity as well as the sovereignty of the country and its people were maintained through strong political and military leadership provided by the party. Various economic programs including the production of huge amount of wheat through lowland irrigation is being conducted as part of import substitution strategy and food security program of the country. The PP is the only party in the history of this country which has appointed members of the opposition parties as ministers of federal offices as well as bureau heads of state governments including Addis Ababa City Administration.

Public Expectations from the Congress

The first Congress of Prosperity will be held in the most unprecedented period of the recent history of the country. Representatives of political parties from abroad and other invited guests are expected to attend the congress, which would deliberate on a wide range of issues including appraisal of the party program, hearing report, inner party life and other issues of national significance, among others, governance, democracy, economic development, foreign relations. The party is expected to also deliberate on pro-poor economic development programs, peace and security as well as measures to be taken to ascertain the unity of the country. Austerity measures to be taken in the rehabilitation of the socio-economic livelihood of the war ravaged regions of the country, rehabilitation of infrastructure facilities destroyed by terrorist TPLF are expected to be among the major issues of the congress. This congress may also set directions on the malpractices regarding the delivery of basic services and basic commodities to which the general public are expressing dissatisfactions.