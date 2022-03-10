Prosperity Party to Start First Congress Tomorrow

Addis Ababa March10/2022/ENA/ The governing party of Ethiopia, Prosperity Party (PP), will begin its first congress in Addis Ababa tomorrow.



Some 1,600 members of the party will take part in the three-day congress to be held under the theme “From Challenge to Elevation.”

Additional 400 invited guests without voting rights will also attend the congress.

Over 40 sister parties from 38 different countries, local competing political parties, elders, scholars and prominent personalities are also invited to attend the meeting.

The main agendas of the congress include reviewing the reform journey, consolidating achievements attained, and correcting weaknesses, it was learned.