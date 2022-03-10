Algeria Backs Gov’t Effort to Bring Sustainable Peace Through Nat’l Dialogue

Addis Ababa March 10/2022/ENA/ Algeria supports the efforts of the Government of Ethiopia to solve its challenges through dialogue, Ambassador Salah Francis Elhamdi said.

In an exclusive interview with ENA, the ambassador stated that the planned inclusive national dialogue would help all the parties to understand one another and find compromise.

According to him, Foreign Affairs Minister Ramtane Lamamra had discussion with Ethiopian authorities on ways of bringing sustainable peace to the country during his visit to Ethiopia.

As pointed out by the foreign minister, Algeria is ready to share its experiences and expertise because the country had passed through internal and external crises years before.

“We are really ready to share our experiences with our brothers in Ethiopia to make them move up in the right direction and finally find peaceful solution to the problems.”

Ambassador Elhamdi stressed the need for peaceful solutions to all problems and welcomed the initiative for an all-inclusive dialogue.

“We strongly believe in peaceful resolution of problems through dialogue and round table discussion. We think it is the best way to find solution for any kind of crisis,” he noted.

It is to be recalled that the House of People’s Representative had established a National Dialogue Commission and appointed 11 commissioners.

The main objective of the commission is to facilitate consultations among various segments of the society on fundamental issues of the country by identifying the root causes of existing differences through dialogue.

It also envisions laying strong social and political foundations on the basis of which the current problems of the country will be solved in a sustainable manner and ensure lasting peace.