US Ready to Elevate Existing Diplomatic Ties with Ethiopia, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Says

Addis Ababa, March 10/2022 /ENA/ United States has expressed its desire to consolidate the existing diplomatic ties with Ethiopian, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson.



In his weekly press briefing, Spokesperson of the ministry, Dina Mufti said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen held discussion with US Embassy Chargé d’affaires in Ethiopia, Ambassador Tracey A. Jacobson.

During the discussion, Demeke briefed the Chargé d’affaires about the government’s effort to address humanitarian challenges in the country and the ongoing peace initiative for lasting peace in Ethiopia.

According to Dina, the deputy prime minister and foreign minister expressed his concern on the United States which has restricted Ethiopia from AGOA. “Ethiopia does not deserve that,” Demeke told the Chargé d’affaires.

However, Ethiopia is highly desirous to deepen the historical relationship between the two nations.

On her part, US Embassy Chargé d’affaires in Ethiopia, Ambassador Tracey A. Jacobson has been convinced about the country’s effort in addressing the ongoing major bottlenecks.

She also reaffirmed the US government’s readiness to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.