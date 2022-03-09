Ethiopia-Israel Parliamentary Friendship Association Consults to Support Affected People in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa March 9/2022 /ENA/ Ethiopia -Israel Parliamentary Friendship Association, in collaboration with the Ethiopian embassy in Israel held a roundtable discussion on Wednesday in the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) to consult ways of raising funds to support affected people in Ethiopia due to conflict and drought.

The discussion drew members of the Knesset, Israeli government officials, investors, renowned individuals, and non-government organizations, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Delivering a keynote speech, member of the Knesset and Chairman of Ethiopia-Israel Friendship, Gadi Yevarkan, mentioned the longstanding relationship between Israel and Ethiopia and underscored the need to support Ethiopians in times of need.

He highlighted the objectives of organizing the session, further calling on friends of Ethiopia to provide unwavering support to people who are affected by conflict and drought.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Israel, Alemu Reta, on his part, appreciated the initiative taken to organize the roundtable discussion and spoke in detail about the destruction of human lives and infrastructure due to the conflict in the northern part of the country besides the destructive effects of drought that occurred in some parts of Ethiopia.

The roundtable discussion noted that concrete support, particularly in health, food items, and educational materials should be delivered urgently to all affected people working in collaboration with non-governmental organizations.