USA Provides USD 1.5 Million Worth Assistance for War-displaced People

Addis Ababa, March 9/2022/ENA/ The United States government donated today 1.5 million USD worth assistance to war-displaced people in Ethiopia.

US Embassy Chargé d’affaires in Ethiopia, Ambassador Tracey A. Jacobson handed over 250 metric tons of humanitarian supplies to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and Disaster Risk Management Commission at a warehouse in Addis Ababa.

The chargé said on the occasion that the supplies will support US efforts to provide emergency support for tens of thousands of Ethiopians affected by the ongoing conflict in the Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia.

“We are committed to helping Ethiopians in need wherever they might be in the country. This is a piece of 250 metric tons of non-food items and consist of blankets, buckets, hygiene materials and tarps for temporary housing and other humanitarian supplies to help people in Afar and Amhara who have been displaced by the ongoing conflict,” she added.

According to her, the supplies will help tens of thousands of families to meet their basic needs.

Today’s donation compliments the nearly 900 million USD the United States has devoted in humanitarian support to Ethiopia over the last year, Jacobson stated.

Furthermore, the chargé reaffirmed the US Government’s continued support for Ethiopians in need.

IOM Acting Chief of Mission, Jian Zhao said on his part “our continued partnership with the United States Government has been critical in enabling us to provide much needed assistance to the people affected by the conflict in Ethiopia.”

Currently about 4.2 million people are internally displaced across Ethiopia due to conflicts and climatic shocks such as drought and floods, he stated, praising USA for such generous support.

“We will continue our effort to assist the Government of Ethiopia in ensuring displaced people in Ethiopia have access to safer shelter, and better sanitation and hygiene,” Zhao stressed.

Disaster Risk Management Deputy Commissioner, Nesibu Yassin said there is a significant number of victims of war that requires everyone’s support to rehabilitate and assist the displaced people.

Nesibu appreciated the government of the United States for its assistance and emphasized on the need for greater support from the public and partner humanitarian agencies for the rehabilitation efforts.

These relief supplies are part of the United States, IOM, United Nations, and international humanitarian organizations’ broader effort to help people in all regions of the northern Ethiopia conflict, it was learned.